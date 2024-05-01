Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 2,904 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. 1,248,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

