6,965 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,112,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.60. The stock had a trading volume of 124,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,784. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.