Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00034152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

