Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Given New $1.60 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

