Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,091,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,096,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,493,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after purchasing an additional 870,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,487,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,286 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

