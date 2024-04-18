Arch Resources (ARCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.32.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.