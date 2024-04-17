WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.84

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 697657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.