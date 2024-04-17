West Paces Advisors Inc. Buys 668 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

