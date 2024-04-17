JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 319.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

