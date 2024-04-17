Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.1%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.21. Approximately 2,098,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 19,192,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $482.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,559,224. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

