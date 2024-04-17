AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.25. 3,343,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,625,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

