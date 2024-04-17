JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2024

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.44. 806,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,608,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.