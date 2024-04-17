JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.44. 806,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,608,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
