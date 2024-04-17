Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.90. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 11,746 shares.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,944,029 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,088,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,333,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

