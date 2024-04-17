TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

