Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $236.52 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

