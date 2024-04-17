Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.19

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 1302449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

