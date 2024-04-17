Swipe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.61 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $200.30 million and $11.61 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 600,877,180 coins and its circulating supply is 600,885,514 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

