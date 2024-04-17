Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $226.79. 745,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.35. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.