SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810,193 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.78% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $53,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 320,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.28. 8,042,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,661,967. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

