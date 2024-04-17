StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

