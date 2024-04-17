Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. 60,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $93.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

