Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,373 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

