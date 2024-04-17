Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,254 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

