AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on AstraZeneca from £107 ($133.20) to GBX 9,900 ($123.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($136.94) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($155.61) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £115.43 ($143.69).
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
