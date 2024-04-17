Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $426,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

