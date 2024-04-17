Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,719 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

