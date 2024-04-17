Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $271.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.49.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

