Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Expands By 9.1%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

KCGI remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.