Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Increases By 5.3%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Humacyte by 139.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 739,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,228. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

