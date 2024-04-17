Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Rises By 8.0%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,382,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Geox Stock Performance

Shares of Geox stock remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Wednesday. Geox has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Geox Company Profile

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

