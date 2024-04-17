Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Rises By 8.0%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,382,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Geox Stock Performance
Shares of Geox stock remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Wednesday. Geox has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.
Geox Company Profile
