Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Declines By 8.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKY opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
About China Vanke
