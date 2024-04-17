Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,612,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,715,000 after acquiring an additional 723,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 182,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,253. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

