Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lifted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

