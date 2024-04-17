Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MultiSensor AI Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSAI opened at $2.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68. MultiSensor AI has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 445,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 8.59% of MultiSensor AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

