Chardan Capital Cuts Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Price Target to $7.00

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Notable Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Notable Labs

Notable Labs Stock Down 16.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:NTBL opened at $0.99 on Monday. Notable Labs has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs makes up 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned 9.21% of Notable Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Notable Labs

(Get Free Report)

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Notable Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notable Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.