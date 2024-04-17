Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $298.09. The company had a trading volume of 132,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.16 and its 200 day moving average is $256.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

