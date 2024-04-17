Karen Nielsen Sells 18,649 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00.

Shares of Crew Energy stock remained flat at C$4.49 on Wednesday. 109,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$701.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$90.14 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.5334064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.69.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

