Karen Nielsen Sells 18,649 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00.
Crew Energy Price Performance
Shares of Crew Energy stock remained flat at C$4.49 on Wednesday. 109,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$701.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$90.14 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.5334064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.