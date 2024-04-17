Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.7% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 172,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 457,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

