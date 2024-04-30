Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Galiano Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galiano Gold

In related news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. In related news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652. Company insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.