Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.320 EPS.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.97%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
