Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.40

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BOOT stock opened at GBX 187.30 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £250.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.84, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. Henry Boot has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.35.

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($25,162.53). 67.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

