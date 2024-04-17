Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 334,334 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.