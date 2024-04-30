Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 0.8 %

EKSO opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.61. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

