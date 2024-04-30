Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $627.23 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $627.23 million and $5.75 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $3,205.51 or 0.05283023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.
About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,343,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,671 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
