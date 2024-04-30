Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,432 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,496,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.