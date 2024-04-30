Investment House LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

