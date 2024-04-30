Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Citigroup by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 611,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

