FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FINW opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

