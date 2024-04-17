Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,582. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

