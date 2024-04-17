LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Issue Dividend of $1.61

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.6107 per share on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $172.32 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $200.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVMUY shares. Barclays raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

